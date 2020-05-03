Nicholas Francis De Cicco
husband of Donna, brother, father and grandfather passed away on April 20, 2020. Survived by his wife Donna, Sisters Louise Jaunich, former brother-in-law Harvey Jaunich, Joyce Zueck (Michael). Children: Christopher, Peter (Jenny), Monica, Patrick (Melissa). Grandchildren: Michael, Grace, Caroline, Thomas, Maura, Gianna, Charlotte, James and Luca; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his Parents Lucy and Nicholas De Cicco, and brother Michael De Cicco. Member of the Chicago Board of Trade from 1973 - 2006. Served on the Corn Pit Commitee and Soybean Oil Pit Committees. Member of the Evanston Golf Club. Formerly of Lincolnwood, IL, recently retired to AZ.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
