husband of Donna, brother, father and grandfather passed away on April 20, 2020. Survived by his wife Donna, Sisters Louise Jaunich, former brother-in-law Harvey Jaunich, Joyce Zueck (Michael). Children: Christopher, Peter (Jenny), Monica, Patrick (Melissa). Grandchildren: Michael, Grace, Caroline, Thomas, Maura, Gianna, Charlotte, James and Luca; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his Parents Lucy and Nicholas De Cicco, and brother Michael De Cicco. Member of the Chicago Board of Trade from 1973 - 2006. Served on the Corn Pit Commitee and Soybean Oil Pit Committees. Member of the Evanston Golf Club. Formerly of Lincolnwood, IL, recently retired to AZ.





