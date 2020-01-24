|
Nicholas G. Festos, age 93, born in Kenosha, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rea G. Festos, nee Zervas and loving step-father of the late Rhea Elaine Georgoulis. Devoted uncle of Josie Padis and Alex Preftokis. Family and friends will gather on Friday morning, January 24, 2020, for Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m., at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60660. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made in Nick's name to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095 or visit www.johngadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020