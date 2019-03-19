|
Nicholas R. Gavalick, U.S. Navy Vet., Beloved husband of Carol nee Pasciak; Loving father of Nicholas and Yana; Dear brother of Judy (Michael) Kruse; also nieces and nephews. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien to St. Margaret Mary Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to Elim Christian Services. Visitation Wed 3 to 9 p.m. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019