Nicholas Gaydos, passed February 5th, age 89. He served his country in the Army during Korean War and worked for 42 years as an installer for Western Electric retiring at age 67. He coached basketball for several years at St. Mary Byzantine School 1975-1980. Devoted husband to Geraldine nee Svoboda for 64 years prior to her passing in 2018. Loving father of Michael, Karen (Fred Sr.) Mulvaney, Susan (David) Bialek, Steven (Amy Hess), and the late Richard. Dear grandfather of Fred Jr. (Ashley Dudek) Mulvaney, Alex (Jessie DeLuca) Gaydos, and Sophia Gaydos. Great-grandfather of Luke and Jack Mulvaney. Dearest son of the late Michael and Mary nee Popernik. Fond brother of Andrew (Yayoi) Gaydos, Mary (late George) Demcak, and the late John (late Helen), the late James (late Irene), the late Peter (late Ann), the late Ted (Millie), the late Anne (late Edward) Veleta, the late George Gaydos, and the late Dorothy (late Joseph) Snaidauf. Visitation Tuesday February 11th, 3-8 p.m. at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 a.m. from funeral home to St. Gerald Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. with full Military Honors. (708) 425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020