Nicholas I. "Nick" Burriesci, age 50, of LaGrange. Beloved husband of Maureen Burriesci (nee Dunn) for 25 years. Loving father of Nicholas, Claire, and Madeline. Dear son of Nicholas C. and Eleanor Burriesci. Devoted brother of Christine (Jay) Ward, Stephen (Karen), Mark (Kathy), and Matthew (Erin). Fond uncle of Sophia, Jack, Annie, Kelly, Luke, Ava, Jace, Violet, Henry, Joseph, Jon, Ben, Nora, and Avery. Cherished son-in-law of Larry and Reenie Dunn. Loving brother-in-law of Julie (Brian) Somers and Larry (Katie) Dunn. He was a fond nephew, cousin, and friend to many. Nick was a proud Geneva Viking #68, tree-hugger, Illini alum, Cubs and Bears fan. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., La Grange, IL 60525 for 11:00 AM Mass on Monday, November 23rd. Limited space to attend Mass in church, total group limit of 100. All guests must pre-register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044DAAA72EA2F94-nick
. Unregistered guests will not be allowed into church. Masks required. Please arrive a few minutes early to check in and be seated. The Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/SFXParish.LG/
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NAMI at nami.org
. Donations are also being accepted for the education of the Burriesci children. Please submit to Maureen Burriesci and reference in the memo account #7297 Education Fund, Chase Bank, 14 S. LaGrange Rd., LaGrange, IL 60525. For further service information, call St. Francis Xavier Church at 708-352-0168 or Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
.