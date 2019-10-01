|
Nicholas "Nick" Iacovelli, Jr. of Westchester, age 59. Beloved son of the late Nicholas and the late Carmella, nee Tortoriello; beloved twin of Theresa Iacovelli and older brother of Daniel Iacovelli; dear cousin and friend of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to PAWS Chicago (www.pawschicago.org) appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019