Nicholas J. Falbo, age 96, WWII Air Force veteran passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Mary (nee Miceli); loving uncle to many, many nieces and nephews; fond brother in law to Carmella Ammond. Visitation Wednesday, March 27th 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 4100 W. 107th St. Oak Lawn. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information 773-783-7700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019