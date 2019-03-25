Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Falbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas J. Falbo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas J. Falbo Obituary
Nicholas J. Falbo, age 96, WWII Air Force veteran passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Mary (nee Miceli); loving uncle to many, many nieces and nephews; fond brother in law to Carmella Ammond. Visitation Wednesday, March 27th 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 4100 W. 107th St. Oak Lawn. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information 773-783-7700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.