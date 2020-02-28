Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Chicago, IL
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Nicholas J. Goedert Obituary
Nicholas J. "Nick" Goedert, Vietnam Veteran, passed away February 25, 2020 at the age of 75. Devoted husband of 49 years to Marge Goedert (nee Curylo); loving father of Mark (Karen) Goedert and Lynn (Ed) Walis; cherished grandfather of Sara & Emma Walis and Annemarie Goedert; loving brother of Jim (Renee) Goedert, Jack (Mary Jo) Goedert, Marge (the late Tom) Kennedy, Barb (Steve) Wojnicki, the late Mary Doris Kaminski, the late Katie (Jim) Holden and the late Bill (the late Rose Mary) Goedert; fond uncle to many. Grateful lung transplant recipient of 14 years. Special thank you to the Loyola Hospital transplant team. Visitation Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Monica Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Northern Illinois Transplant House, https://www.nitransplanthouse.org/donate or Respiratory Health Assoc., https://resphealth.org/ would be most appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
