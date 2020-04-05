Home

POWERED BY

Services
CAPPETTA-DICANIO FUNERAL DIRECTORS - OAK BROOK
1900 SPRING RD SUITE 102
Oak Brook, IL 60523
(708) 222-8669
For more information about
Nicholas Pagnano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Pagnano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Joseph Pagnano


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Joseph Pagnano Obituary
Nicholas Joseph Pagnano, age 76. Fondly known in the Western Springs and surrounding communities as "Mr. Nick," Nick Pagnano peacefully passed away on April 2nd after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Nick is survived by the love his life Rosemary Pagnano (nee LaRocco) of almost 53 years, daughter Stacey Bachara, Nicole (Jeff) Heavrin, loving grandchildren Tyler Bachara, Samantha Bachara, Abby Heavrin and Max Heavrin; son of the late Nicholas and Edith Pagnano, loving son-in law, brother, brother-law, uncle and friend to many. Family meant everything to Nick who cherished his girls and gave them unconditional love and support throughout his beautiful life. His Western Springs business, Mr. Nick's, is a wonderful achievement that he dedicated so much of his life to and is adored by many in the community. He loved his Mr. Nick's "girls" who more than employees; they were an extension of his family. Many will remember Nick for his love, humility and incredible sense of humor who loved playing golf with wonderful friends. Due to these unprecedented times and the health/safety of his loved ones, a celebration of his beautiful life will be held at a future date when all can safely gather to celebrate the great Mr. Nick.

Information: Cappetta-DiCanio Funeral Directors 708 222-T-O-N-Y (8669) or 708 222-F-R-E-D (3733) or Cappetta-DiCanio.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -