|
|
Nicholas Joseph Pagnano, age 76. Fondly known in the Western Springs and surrounding communities as "Mr. Nick," Nick Pagnano peacefully passed away on April 2nd after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Nick is survived by the love his life Rosemary Pagnano (nee LaRocco) of almost 53 years, daughter Stacey Bachara, Nicole (Jeff) Heavrin, loving grandchildren Tyler Bachara, Samantha Bachara, Abby Heavrin and Max Heavrin; son of the late Nicholas and Edith Pagnano, loving son-in law, brother, brother-law, uncle and friend to many. Family meant everything to Nick who cherished his girls and gave them unconditional love and support throughout his beautiful life. His Western Springs business, Mr. Nick's, is a wonderful achievement that he dedicated so much of his life to and is adored by many in the community. He loved his Mr. Nick's "girls" who more than employees; they were an extension of his family. Many will remember Nick for his love, humility and incredible sense of humor who loved playing golf with wonderful friends. Due to these unprecedented times and the health/safety of his loved ones, a celebration of his beautiful life will be held at a future date when all can safely gather to celebrate the great Mr. Nick.
Information: Cappetta-DiCanio Funeral Directors 708 222-T-O-N-Y (8669) or 708 222-F-R-E-D (3733) or Cappetta-DiCanio.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020