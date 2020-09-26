Nicholas Karalis, 93, of St. Charles, former longtime resident of Chicago, passed away September 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia, nee Gountanis for 64 years; loving father of Terry (Victoria), Frances (Lou) Pulio and Alex (Scott); cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Ellen), Louie, James, Andrew, Samuel and Patricia and great grandfather of Cora and Hannah; preceded in death by 1 brother and 2 sisters; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Longtime member of Brotherhood of Achladokambiton. Visitation Sunday, September 27th, 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Rd., Park Ridge. Family and friends will meet on Monday, September 28th for a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to fifty (50) people at a time. All visitors are required to wear a face covering. Info., 847-375-0095 or www.jgadinamis.com
.