Nicholas L. Lack of Palos Heights, Illinois. Peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Jennie S. (nee Englot); devoted father of Nicholas, Jr. (Faye), Bob (Barb) and Susan Lack; proud grandfather of Aaron, Nate and Elise; also survived by other dear family and friends.
A private visitation and funeral will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 please go to www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com
for instructions about visitation and funeral home or call Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home at 708-636-1200. Please leave an online condolence to the Lack family by clicking on "add a memory" link on the funeral home website.