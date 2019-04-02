|
Nick La Civita, age 82, At rest March 30, 2019. Nick was a Veteran in the United States Army. Beloved husband of Michaeleen (nee Fabianski). Loving father of Jennifer (Enrico Palmisano) La Civita, Tony (Emily) La Civita, Christopher (Carmen) La Civita, Mark (Gretchen) La Civita and Melissa (Todd) Wilkerson. Cherished grandfather of Emily (Mario) Mitchell, Eric Kimbrough, Katy, Joe, Charley, Mikaela, Christopher, Angelo, Anthony, Nicholas and Hillary. Dear brother of Betty (Vince) Scalzo, Camille (Bob) Heller and the late Phillip La Civita. Fond uncle and great uncle of many. Nick was a volunteer at Marillac House, a youth baseball couch, A friendly greeter at the Portage Park Center for the Arts and a top notch Typewriter repair man. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cradle Adoption, 2049 Ridge Ave. Evanston, Il. 60201 would be appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Thursday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will proceed to Immaculate Conception Church (Talcott and Harlem Ave. in Chicago) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019