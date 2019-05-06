|
Nicholas A. Miceli, 2 years old, after a long hard battle fought with childhood cancer (ARMS). Cherished son of Frank and Khrissy, nee Hicks; loving brother of Mia, Madeline "JoJo", Frankie, and Vincent; dearest grandson of Glen and Kathy Hicks and Donna and Vincent Miceli; great grandson of Phyllis Hicks and Lou Dazzo; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and supporters of Nick's Fight. Visitation Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Family and Friends will gather at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 Central Park Ave., Evergreen Park, IL for Mass at 11:30 AM. Final resting place Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please support one of these organizations that supported Nick through his fight: The Mulliganeers, Friends of Uncle Mike, Assisting Hands, Pat Mac's Pack, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Tom Hopkins Memorial Foundation or Christmas without Cancer. Info. 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
