Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Memory Gardens
Nicholas Miljan Obituary
Nicholas Miljan, 91 of Johnsburg, formerly Arlington Heights, beloved husband of the late Diane, loving father of Michael (Leslie) Miljan, and Roseanne (Alfred) Stavros; his significant other of 25 years, Canita Schneff; loving grandfather of Kristin (Josh) Renz, Justin (Maria) Stavros, Jeffrey (Terri Rybicki) Miljan, Nicholas (Pam) Stavros, Vince (Kaitlyn) Stavros, Mark Miljan, Logan & Kolton Schneff; cherished great grandfather of Peter, Christian and Victoria Stavros, Ryder, River, William, and Adalyn Stavros, Sara, Savannah, Kayla Miljan, Ryan Rybicki & Colton Salas; dear brother of the late Dorothy, Bessie, Zorica and his infant brother. Nick was an avid boater on the Chain of Lakes, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Visitation from 3:00 pm until time of Service at 7:00 pm, Monday at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arl. Hts. Procession 11:30 am, Tuesday from the Funeral Home to Memory Gardens for Noon Committal. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
