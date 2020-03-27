|
Nicholas Molsen, Jr. 74 passed away on Wed. March 25, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born Dec. 4, 1945 in Vincennes, IN and had been a Mundelein resident for the past 40 years. Nick was a US Army veteran, a retired Air Traffic Controller at O'Hare Airport and a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Mundelein.
Surviving are 3 sons, Nick Molsen, Chris (Courtney) Molsen and Tom (Melanie) Molsen; 6 Grandchildren, Brittany, Seamus, Meghan, Matt, Edward and Elaine; his mother, Eunice Molsen; 3 sisters, Anna, Jane and Marie; 5 brothers, Jeff, Pete, Bruce, Mike and Joe.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary "Bunny" Molsen on Nov. 16, 20l9, by his father Nick Molsen and brother Chris.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services for his family will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville with interment following at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mundelein. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimers Foundation or . Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020