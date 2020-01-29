Home

Nicholas Pillarella Obituary
Nicholas L. Pillarella I., age 88. Late of Schererville, Indiana formerly of the East Side. Passed away on January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian for 63 years. Loving father of Nicholas II (Cecilia), James (Debbie), and Steven (Evelyn) Pillarella. Devoted grandfather of Vinnie (Meghan), Jessica, Melissa (Donovan), Bianca, Joe, and Luke. Dearest brother of the late Mary Pritchard and the late Luke Pillarella. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many cherished friends. He was a veteran of the U.S. NavyKorean War. Nick retired as an engineer from LTV Steel with 46 years of dedicated service. He was a founding member of the Calumet Yacht Club. Funeral Services Friday, January 31, 2020 where friends may visit with the family from 9:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 am DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, Indiana 46311. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or:

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
