Nicholas Plotnikoff

Nicholas Peter Plotnikoff, PhD, long-time resident of the North Shore died suddenly June 4, 2020.



He was born in Harbin, China, August 13, 1927 to parents whom had fled the Russian revolution. He immigrated to the United States in 1929 and graduated from UC-Berkeley and the University of Texas Medical School. He is remembered for his many contributions to biomedical science, his hearty laugh and for his capacity to bring everyone joy. He was a pioneer researcher in central nervous system pharmacology. At the Stanford Research Institute in the 1950's, he helped develop medications to support manned space flight. When at Abbott Laboratories, 1963-1975, he 25 papers with 1977 Nobel Prize winner Andrew Schally on hypothalamic control of the pituitary gland. For Abbott, he was awarded several patents for his development of central nervous system medications including the still unique medication magnesium pemoline (Cylert). Until 1975, he led Abbott's research in the anti-nausea properties of Cannabis. Nick served as a Professor of Pharmacology until his formal retirement from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He was the co-author of 147 papers in the peer-reviewed literature, numerous textbook chapters and three books including Stress and Immunity (1991). His first publication was in 1952. His most recent scientific paper was published in August of 2017. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Carol (nee Adams), his brother George (Bernadette), his son Greg (Shawn Monaghan), his daughter Susan (Frank Norman) and two grandchildren Jack Norman (New York, NY) and Nicole Norman (Austin, TX). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Orphans of the Storm (Deerfield, IL), the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ or The Salvation





