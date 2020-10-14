1/2
Nicholas R. D'Anza
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas R. D'Anza, age 96, of Cary, passed away October 10, 2020 at his home. Nick was born May 21, 1924 in Melrose Park, IL, the son of John and Amelia D'Anza. He is survived by his wife Lita L. (née Comelli) D'Anza; his children: David N. (Donna) D'Anza, Timothy M. (Nancy) D'Anza and Nancy (John) Campanella; his grandchildren: Brian, Jessica, Christopher, Nicole, Stephanie, Christina, Sarah and Nick; his great-grandchildren: Isaac, Lidia, Finn, Tristan, Maverick and Indy; as well as his sister, Antoinette (Lou) Passeretti.

There will be a visitation for Nick on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary and followed by a Funeral Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary at 10:30 AM. Entombment with military honors at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choice. Visit kahlemoore.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved