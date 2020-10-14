Nicholas R. D'Anza, age 96, of Cary, passed away October 10, 2020 at his home. Nick was born May 21, 1924 in Melrose Park, IL, the son of John and Amelia D'Anza. He is survived by his wife Lita L. (née Comelli) D'Anza; his children: David N. (Donna) D'Anza, Timothy M. (Nancy) D'Anza and Nancy (John) Campanella; his grandchildren: Brian, Jessica, Christopher, Nicole, Stephanie, Christina, Sarah and Nick; his great-grandchildren: Isaac, Lidia, Finn, Tristan, Maverick and Indy; as well as his sister, Antoinette (Lou) Passeretti.
There will be a visitation for Nick on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary and followed by a Funeral Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary at 10:30 AM. Entombment with military honors at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choice
