Former husband of Mary (nee Hehir) Roder; loving father of Nicholas G. Jr. (Dawn), Kelly (Rick Lockard) (the late Michael) Karas, and Erin (Dan) Hickey; proud and cherished grandfather of Emma, Annabel, and Nicholas Roder, Megan Karas, and Luke Hickey; dear brother of Trish (Gene) Autrey. USMC Veteran during Vietnam War. Visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the at For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019