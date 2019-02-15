Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church
250 Woodside Road,
Riverside,, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church,
250 Woodside Road
Riverside,, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Sasuta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Sasuta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas Sasuta Obituary
Nicholas Sasuta, age 91, WWII Army Veteran, of Brookfield. Beloved husband of Mary Sasuta, nee Crossken; loving father of Susan (Terry) Robb, Nancy (James) Brown, James Sasuta and Janet (John) Broussard; grandfather of Chris (Lauren) Robb, Beth (Thomas) O'Hare, Matt Robb, Daniel (Liz) Robb and Laura Brown; great grandfather of Olivia, Charlotte and Allison Robb; brother of the late John (Mary) Sasuta. Visitation Sunday, February 17, 2019 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. A Masonic Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. Lying in State Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to Time of Service 10 A.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. Memorials appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now