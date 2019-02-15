|
|
Nicholas Sasuta, age 91, WWII Army Veteran, of Brookfield. Beloved husband of Mary Sasuta, nee Crossken; loving father of Susan (Terry) Robb, Nancy (James) Brown, James Sasuta and Janet (John) Broussard; grandfather of Chris (Lauren) Robb, Beth (Thomas) O'Hare, Matt Robb, Daniel (Liz) Robb and Laura Brown; great grandfather of Olivia, Charlotte and Allison Robb; brother of the late John (Mary) Sasuta. Visitation Sunday, February 17, 2019 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. A Masonic Service will be held at 6:30 P.M. Lying in State Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to Time of Service 10 A.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. Memorials appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019