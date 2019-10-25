Home

Born April 9, 1944, Died July 18, 2019. Loving son of deceased, James Peter and Frieda (nee) Boliaris, Chicago IL. Graduate of Senn High School, and a Navy veteran serving on the USS Albany. Left Chicago 50+ years ago for California, and never looked back from his adopted home in Canyon Country CA. Horseman most of his life, he never met a horse he couldn't love. He will be sorely missed by everyone that got the chance to know him.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
