Nicholetta J. Versaci, age 94; born into eternal life on April 30, 2020. Longtime resident of Downers Grove. Loving wife of the late Thomas; dearest mother of Vincent (Jean) and Rocco (Shannon); loving Nonnie of Vincent Jr. (Margaret), Mary Beth, Joseph (Bridget), Theresa, Patricia, Nick and Tony; cherished great-grandmother of Eleanor and Charlotte; beloved sister of Angelina, the late Anna and the late Antoinette. Funeral services are under the care of Modell Funeral Home and are private. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For information (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
