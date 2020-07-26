Nick Akis, 91, passed peacefully surrounded by those who loved him most. Nick was born in Cyprus and came to this country in 1952. A true entrepreneur who embraced the American dream, he built, owned and operated many restaurants, among them Nick's Snacks, Regency Steak House, Papachino and Shooters Buffet. In the process, he also helped many others achieve their dreams of restaurant ownership. Nick said he was blessed in his life. He had a family he loved more than anything, traveled often, had great friends and accomplished all he wanted to do in life. Nick is survived by his wife Helen, daughters Connie (Michael), Carol (Michael), Georgina (Michael), grandchildren Michael (Colleen), Lani (John), Lauren (Larry), Matt (Samm), Catherine (Jason), Peter (Jenn), Nick, and great-grandchildren Emily and Michael. Nick will be remembered most for his generous spirit and love of family. Services will be private. May His Memory Be Eternal. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home. (708) 460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com
.