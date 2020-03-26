Home

Nick Batistich
Nick Batistich


1936 - 2020
Nick Batistich, age 83, of Lemont, IL, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home March 22, 2020. Born in Croatia on April 28, 1936 to Sam and Frana Batistich, Nick emigrated to the U.S. in 1956, where he completed his architectural degree and founded a successful architecture practice. He was the designer, builder, and developer of projects throughout the Chicago area and abroad. Nick and Eileen, his wife of 61 years, had 3 children: Fran (Dave), Diane (Scott), and Nick (Kathy); 10 grandchildren: Jessica, Cole, Nate, Lydia, Nicholas, Caleb, Mary Kate, Jonathan, Eileen, and Sam; and 3 great-grandchildren: Luca, Rhys, and Renata. Dearest brother of Ivica Music. Interment will be private. A mass will be celebrated in the near future.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2020
