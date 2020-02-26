|
Nicholas F. Carallis passed away on Feb. 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna Carallis, nee Voulgaris; devoted son of the late Theodora & Efstratios Carallis; dear brother of the late Harriet (the late Peter) Papastratakos, the late Anastasia (the late Nick) Protopappas, the late Peter (the late Mary) Carallis, the late John (the late Maria) Carallis, Elizabeth (the late Vasili) Dongas, & Nicki (the late John) Varvisotis; fond uncle & great uncle of many. Visitation Feb 27, 2020, 5 - 8 pm, at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Rd, Schaumburg. Family & friends meet Feb. 28, 2020, 10 am, for Funeral Service at Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church, 1207 Riverwoods Rd, Lincolnshire. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For more info, 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020