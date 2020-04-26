|
|
Nick G. Alexakis, age 81, passed away on April 15, 2020. Nick was the beloved husband of Maria N., nee Georgopoulos, for 44 wonderful years; loving father of Marika N., Georgia N. (Oliver Shields) and the late Konstantina N. (Jerell Chua); and cherished grandfather of Olympia, Nicola, Felix and Elliot. Nick was a dear brother to many, with siblings in both Greece and America, and he was a fond uncle, godfather, cousin and friend. Nick was employed by Alpha Baking Company for over 30 years and was a long-time parishioner at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19, all services are private, and the interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL. The family asks that any donations in Nick's memory be directed to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (www.sralab.org), in recognition of the center's tremendous work in helping patients, like Nick, rehabilitate from traumatic brain injuries. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708) 456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020