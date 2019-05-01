|
Nick G. Bacuros, Navy Veteran Beloved Husband of Sophie, nee Kountis for 69 years. Loving Father of Jean (Mark) Sedory, Clarise Bacuros, Patricia (Paul Nicolai)Bacuros, Dean Bacuros and Michele Bacuros. Proud Grandfather of Gregory and Michael Swan, Jean (Andrew) Pompei, Alphonso ( Dominique) Linus, Nicki , Alexis and Michael Cacciato and Sophia Bacuros. Great Grandfather of Leonie and Dante Pompei and Hayley and Heavenly Linus. Dear Brother of the late Angela (John) Barkay, the late Helen Bacuros and the late Dorothy (John) Julius. Fond Brother-in-law of the late Christ Kountis, late Gus Kountis, late William (Delores) Kountis. Visitation Friday 3 PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th st. just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday 9 AM until time of Service at 10 AM. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Nick was the owner of Centennial Limousine Company. Condolences may be sent to Nick's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 1 to May 2, 2019