1/
Nick G. Demas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nick G. Demas, 89, of Morton Grove, at rest peacefully in his home with his family on July 14th. He was a hard-working man, a good friend to many, loving husband to Marie for 48 years; loving father to Eric, Christine (David) Demas-Hall and Beth; dear Papa to Vanessa, Courtney, Ryan and Lilyana; cherished Great Papa to Alicia. Nick's earlier family included Dino, Dolores, Catherine and Angela and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospital 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60607 appreciated. 847-965-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved