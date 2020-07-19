Nick G. Demas, 89, of Morton Grove, at rest peacefully in his home with his family on July 14th. He was a hard-working man, a good friend to many, loving husband to Marie for 48 years; loving father to Eric, Christine (David) Demas-Hall and Beth; dear Papa to Vanessa, Courtney, Ryan and Lilyana; cherished Great Papa to Alicia. Nick's earlier family included Dino, Dolores, Catherine and Angela and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospital 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60607 appreciated. 847-965-2500