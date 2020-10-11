1/
Nick George Crnkovich
Nick George Crnkovich, 93, passed away Friday, October 9th surrounded by family and spent his last days telling stories, sharing memories and putting every last duck in a row.

Nick is survived by three sisters: Toni Paas, Katie Caldwell, and Sr. Annette Crnkovich, S.A.C.; his sons Phillip, Mark (Debbie), Peter (Kay), Paul (Dina), Andrew (Jackie), and Carla (Lee), and "extra son" Karl (Jenn); his grandchildren, Nicole (Ross) Camara, Sean (Karin), Jessica (Glenn) Schatz, Kirsten (Benjamin) Au, Nick, Sarah, Matthew (Michelle), Brian, Alexis (Spencer) Gordon, Tori, Sofia, Sam, Alex, Nick, Evan and Peyton Carry, as well as seven great-grandchildren. He will also be greatly missed by his dear brother-in-law Tom (Carol), and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12 at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church in Winnetka, IL. A live stream of this celebration can be viewed by going to donnellanfuneral.com. and going to Mr. Crnkovich's obituary.

Info: 847-675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
October 11, 2020
