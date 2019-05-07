Home

Nick L. Rano

Nick L. Rano Obituary
Nick L. Rano, beloved husband of L. June Rano; loving father of Denise (David Poore) and Frank (Diana) Rano; dear grandfather of Frank, Jennifer, Teena and Candy; great-grandfather of 12 and great-great-grandfather of 3; brother in law of Raymond Calabrese and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3-9pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt.Prospect and also Thursday from 9am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Cecilia Church 700 S. Meier Rd., Mt.Prospect. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Info:847-394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
