Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave (7051 W. 171st St.)
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:45 AM
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
11025 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
11025 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nick Niarchos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick Niarchos


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nick Niarchos Obituary
Nick Niarchos 93 of Palos Hills, born in Vamvakou Greece passed away peacefully Thursday morning June 6th. Beloved husband of the late Stamatina nee Magouravdos for over 46 years. Loving father of Pauline (Steve) Argires. Dearest papou of Thomas and Nikolas. Dear brother of the late George (late Pauline), Harry (late Georgia) Nichols, Despina (late Nick) Kanatas, Eugenia (Alex) Pavlopoulos. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 PM with the Trisagion Service at 6:00 at The Maher Funeral Home 17101 71st Ave (1 Blk East of Harlem on 171st St) Tinley Park Illinois 60477. Family and friends asked to meet directly, 9:45 AM Monday morning at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 11025 South Roberts Road Palos Hills Il, 60465 for the 10:00 AM funeral service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery of Evergreen Park. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. For information 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now