|
|
Nick Niarchos 93 of Palos Hills, born in Vamvakou Greece passed away peacefully Thursday morning June 6th. Beloved husband of the late Stamatina nee Magouravdos for over 46 years. Loving father of Pauline (Steve) Argires. Dearest papou of Thomas and Nikolas. Dear brother of the late George (late Pauline), Harry (late Georgia) Nichols, Despina (late Nick) Kanatas, Eugenia (Alex) Pavlopoulos. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 PM with the Trisagion Service at 6:00 at The Maher Funeral Home 17101 71st Ave (1 Blk East of Harlem on 171st St) Tinley Park Illinois 60477. Family and friends asked to meet directly, 9:45 AM Monday morning at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 11025 South Roberts Road Palos Hills Il, 60465 for the 10:00 AM funeral service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery of Evergreen Park. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. For information 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019