Nick Pappas, 79, of Hoffman Estates. Formerly of and born in Loukas, Greece, Nick passed away Thursday, May 9th, 2019 peacefully with family at his side. Beloved husband of Pauline, nee Roumeliotis. Adored father of Pete (Georgia) Pappas, Zoe (Frank) Kopanis, George (Harriet) and Dino Pappas. Loving Papou of Big Nick, Middle Nick, Little Nick, Alex, Paulina, Sofia, and Eva. Dear brother of Gus (the late Pauline) Pappas, Charlie (Maria) Papanastasiou, the late Ted (the late Maria) Papanastasiou and the late George Pappas. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Nick was a lover of the outdoors, and will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Visitation Monday, May 13th, 2019, 10 AM, St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S Roselle Rd, Palatine, IL 60067, until time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Nick's name to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Info 847-359-8020 or visit Nick's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
