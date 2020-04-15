|
Nick Poulos, age 94, went to Eternal Life on April 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Georgia, his loving parents Thomas and Martha Gianacopoulos, and his brothers, Gus Gianas and Jim Gianas. He is survived by his sister-in-laws, Andrea Gianas, Francine Gianas and Katherine Pazoles and many nieces and nephews. During WWII, Nick joined the US Navy, and served in the Pacific Theater. Following his military service, he attended the University of Illinois, and graduated with a degree in journalism. He started his career with the Chicago City Bureau, and from there he went to the Chicago Tribune where he became Financial Editor. During this period, he also served as President of the Chicago Press Club. From the Tribune, he went to the First National Bank of Chicago, as Vice President in charge of Domestic and International Press Relations. From the bank, he went back to his roots as Business Editor of the Atlanta Constitution, where he worked until his retirement. A special thanks to Nick's caretakers, Maria and Sally, for their devoted care. Due to COVID19, the Funeral and Interment Services are private. Memorial tributes may be made in Nick's name to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60610. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd.
