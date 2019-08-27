Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Nick Ruboyianes Obituary
Nick Ruboyianes, 87, of Gladstone Park. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband for 61 years of Marie , nee Eacovetti. Loving father of Suzanne (George) Zaccagnini, Luanne and George Ruboyianes. Proud Pouli of Ashley (John) Lloyd, Christopher , Nicholas, Andrew and Benjamin. Dear brother of Peter (Betty), the late Elaine (Richard) Blazek, the late George and the late Marion (John) Faklis. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, from 4 until 8 PM. Funeral Service Thursday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019
