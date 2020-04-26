Home

Nickolas Charnota
Nickolas Charnota


1927 - 2020
Nickolas Charnota Obituary
U.S. Marine Corp Veteran WWII. Passed away April 8, 2020. Peacefully went to meet our Lord at age 93.

Loving husband of the late Dorothy. Dear Brother of the late Anna (late Harry) Marnen, the late Helen (late Dominic) Smolinski, and the late Mary (late George) Lazewski.

Fond Uncle to: Patricia (Alan) Lindah, Judith (Samuel) Tripas, Keith (Jean) Marnen Christine (late John) Fasset, Michael (Rita) Smolinski, RaOme (Stanley) Mikuta, the late Joyce (late James) Garthwait and George (Janet) Lazewski.

Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews who were fortunate to know such a kind and caring man.

Funeral Services were held. However, you are able to view the service on the website for St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Niles, IL. (Uncle Nick's Funeral Service). Funeral entrusted to Cappetta-DiCanio Funeral Directors For info call 708 222-8669
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
