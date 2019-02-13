|
|
Nickolas M. Chuick ,67. Loving Husband of Julie (nee Smit). Father of Nick (Cari), Doug (Jenna) and Marty. Dear Papa of Caitlin, Landen, Jack and Jameson. Son of the late Nick and Zora Chuick. Brother of Donna (the late Michael) Gould. Member of IBEW Local 134. Funeral Friday 9:30 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Walter Church 11722 S. Western Ave. Chicago for Mass 10:30 a.m. Int. Private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA, 02241-4238. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019