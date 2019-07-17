Nickolas M. Matijevich fell asleep in the Lord on July 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Nada (nee Osilich) for 59 years. Loving father of Dara (Peter) Kosich, Michael Matijevich, Desa (Paul) Krause and Robert Matijevich. Dear grandfather of Leah and Lauren Matijevich. Fond brother-in-law to the late Sam (Jean) Osilich, the late Lepa Osilich and Walter (the late Shirley) Osilich. Cherished uncle, great uncle, Kum and dear friend to many. Nick, the son of the late Milos and Mary Matijevich, was born in Chicago on December 2, 1934. He was also preceded in death by his brother Simo and sister Meliva. Nick was a lifelong member of both the Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral and United Serbian Society (Jedinstvo). Visitation will be held at the Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 5701 North Redwood Drive in Chicago, IL at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 18th, prior to the 12:00 Noon funeral service. Interment at Montrose Cemetery, 5400 North Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60630. Info – Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 773-545-3800 or www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, Kolo or Choir. "May His Memory Be Eternal." Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019