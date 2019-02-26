Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Nicola Battaglia Obituary
Nicola Battaglia, age 73, born in Mola di Bari, Italy, passed away on February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Ungolo). Loving father of Domenico (Maricor), Antonio, Vito, Gaetano (Jane) and Teresa Battaglia (Sean O'Donnell). Cherished Nonno of Fontina, Nicholas, Gaetano, Kimberlee and Kerie Battaglia. Fond uncle of Tommaso and Gaetano Conenna. Nicola was a member of the Maria SS.Addolorata Mola di Bari and was a retired union member of Local 1006. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Il. Funeral Thursday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and then proceeding to St. Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
