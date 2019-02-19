Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Nicola Di Vito
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Nicola Di Vito 83 of Niles was born January 15, 1936 to the late Leonardo and late Domenica Di Vito and passed away February 17, 2019. Nicola was the beloved husband of Fioralba (nee Mazzocco) Di Vito; loving father of Leonardo (Maria) and Riccardo (Brandy) Di Vito; devoted grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas, Anthony, Sabrina, Ricky, Michael and John; dear brother of Frank (Phyllis) Di Vito, Amalia (late Pasquale) Santucci, Palma (Domenico) Scarsella, Anthony (Kathy) Di Vito and the late Domenico (late Theresa) Di Vito; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines where prayers will be said Friday 9:15am at the funeral home and proceed to St. Paul of the Cross Church mass 10am. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
