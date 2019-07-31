|
Nicola Fosco, age 91, passed away on July 29, 2019. Nicola was the beloved husband of the late Maria, nee Savaiano; loving father of Bina (the late John) Walsh and Lucy (Juan) Vega; cherished grandfather of Alyssa and Kevin Walsh and Nico and Tony Vega; dearest brother of Antonia, Rita, Sigismonda and the late Anna. He was a fond uncle of many. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Our Lady, Mother of the Church in Chicago for mass at 11:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery of River Grove. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019