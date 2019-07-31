Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady, Mother of the Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola Fosco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola Fosco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicola Fosco Obituary
Nicola Fosco, age 91, passed away on July 29, 2019. Nicola was the beloved husband of the late Maria, nee Savaiano; loving father of Bina (the late John) Walsh and Lucy (Juan) Vega; cherished grandfather of Alyssa and Kevin Walsh and Nico and Tony Vega; dearest brother of Antonia, Rita, Sigismonda and the late Anna. He was a fond uncle of many. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Our Lady, Mother of the Church in Chicago for mass at 11:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery of River Grove. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now