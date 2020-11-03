1/2
Nicolas Messé
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicolas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicolas Messé, 55, beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on November 1, 2020 due to heart complications. His children and family were his pride and passion and he loved to celebrate life over good food, music and engaging conversation. His big, endearing laugh came easy and he was always eager to share a story or a kind word with those around him. Nick grew up in East Lansing, Michigan and was a lifelong Spartan fan in addition to cheering for all of the Chicago sports teams.

Nick was the CEO and founder of Marketing Results, Inc. His kindness, creativity, and eternal optimism drove his entrepreneurial spirit. He was a dedicated volunteer at the Moraine Township Food Pantry and was first to lend a hand to those in need. His generous heart and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all.



Devoted son of the late Dr. Lawrence Messé, Nick is survived by his mother, Susan, his children, Jessica and Jonathan, brothers Daniel (Tivona), Steven (Heather) and families.



In Nick's memory, donations to the Moraine Township Food Pantry, www.morainetownship.org would be greatly appreciated. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held.

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved