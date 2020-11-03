Nicolas Messé, 55, beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on November 1, 2020 due to heart complications. His children and family were his pride and passion and he loved to celebrate life over good food, music and engaging conversation. His big, endearing laugh came easy and he was always eager to share a story or a kind word with those around him. Nick grew up in East Lansing, Michigan and was a lifelong Spartan fan in addition to cheering for all of the Chicago sports teams.
Nick was the CEO and founder of Marketing Results, Inc. His kindness, creativity, and eternal optimism drove his entrepreneurial spirit. He was a dedicated volunteer at the Moraine Township Food Pantry and was first to lend a hand to those in need. His generous heart and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all.
Devoted son of the late Dr. Lawrence Messé, Nick is survived by his mother, Susan, his children, Jessica and Jonathan, brothers Daniel (Tivona), Steven (Heather) and families.
In Nick's memory, donations to the Moraine Township Food Pantry, www.morainetownship.org
would be greatly appreciated. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held.
