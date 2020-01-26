Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1017 N. LaSalle Dr.
Chicago, IL
On January 23, 2020, Nicole B. Spieles, nee Jannis, age 47, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones and in the arms of her loving husband. She was the beloved wife of Kurt T. Spieles; dear mother of Vivian, Delphine, and Calliope; devoted daughter of Marlis and John Jannis; and fond sister of Amanda (Jeffrey) Kozaka. Visitation will be Monday, January, 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL 60610 for a 10:00 a.m. Service. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Ancona School, www.anconaschool.org/give. For further info call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
