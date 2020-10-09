1/1
NIELS LARSEN
OCT. 9, 1931 – APRIL 8, 2020

On this day, 89 years ago, a true American Patriot was born.

Niels Larsen was a freshman attending Purdue University when he enlisted in the Army Reserve. Several months later, on June 25, 1950, the Korean War began and his Army Reserve unit was ordered to active duty. After completing advanced training with the 424th Field Artillery Battalion, Niels served in combat in Korea in 1951 and 1952. Following his release from Active Duty, he continued as a member of the Army Reserve and retired with the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Niels was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Greater Chicago Chapter #25 of the Korean War Veterans Association, where he served multiple terms as Commander. Throughout the rest of his life, he contributed generously with his time, talent and resources to a large number of veterans and active duty military causes. He was also a Major Donor to the Niles Library Veterans History Project.

Those who had the honor and privilege of knowing Niels, and serving or working with this proud American military veteran, had the utmost respect and admiration for him.

Niels Larsen was interred with Military Honors at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on September 3, 2020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
