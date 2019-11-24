|
Niko Karvunidis, age 79, of Skokie, IL. Devoted husband of Fatma Muge Karvunidis. Formerly married to the late Maria Karvunidis. Loving father of Niko (Jenna) Karvunidis and Athina (Aaron) Sato. Proud grandfather of Bianca, Stella, Greta Karvunidis; Miles and Isaac Sato. Dear brother-in-law of Irene Diebold. Fond uncle of Mehmet and Christina Gokcek. Great uncle of Zachary and Noah Gokcek. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 2:30 p.m. with a Visitation immediately following at Donnellan Family Funeral Service, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. The Visitation will conclude at 6:00 p.m. Interment private. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
