Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Nikola Kovacevic
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salata Gurnee Funeral Home - Gurnee
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6401 Gages Lake Road
Gurnee, IL
Interment
Following Services
Ascension Catholic Cemetery
1920 Buckley Rd
Libertyville, IL
Nikola Kovacevic


1927 - 2019
Nikola Kovacevic Obituary
Nick Kovacevic, 92, of Grayslake passed away at Condell Memorial Hospital in Libertyville on Friday, November 1st. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marija, in 2006. Visitation will be at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, on Thursday, Nov. 7th from 4PM – 8PM. Mass of Christian Burial will at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Gurnee, on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10AM. Interment follows at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Please visit www.gurneesalatafh.com for complete obituary. For Information call 847-244-1155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019
