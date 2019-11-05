|
|
Nick Kovacevic, 92, of Grayslake passed away at Condell Memorial Hospital in Libertyville on Friday, November 1st. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marija, in 2006. Visitation will be at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, on Thursday, Nov. 7th from 4PM – 8PM. Mass of Christian Burial will at St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Gurnee, on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10AM. Interment follows at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Please visit www.gurneesalatafh.com for complete obituary. For Information call 847-244-1155.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019