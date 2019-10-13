|
Nikolaos "Nick" Kounavis, age 87, of Chicago IL formerly of Krini, Patras, Greece. Loving Husband to Panagiota "Patty". Devoted father to Dennis, Peter, and Rev. Fr. Demetrios (Presv. Katerina) Kounavis. Loving pappou to Niko. Nick has many siblings and relatives here and in Greece, and will be missed by all. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, from 4:00-9:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL, 60646. The funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14, at 11 AM at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St. Chicago, IL 60625. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Cross Church, 7560 Archer Rd. Justice IL, 60458 would be appreciated. May his memory be eternal. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019