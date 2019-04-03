|
Nikolaos Kyriakopoulos, age 94, of Karatoula, Megalopolis, Arcadia, Greece passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Stavroula and loving father of Georgia, Pete (Mary), Steve (Kathleen) and Bill (Ellen) Kyriakopoulos. Devoted son of the late Panagiotis and Georgia; proud grandfather of Nick, Stavroula, Stephanie (Alex), Katlyn, Nikolas, Renee, Nicole and Stavro; dear brother of Gus (the late Demetra) Kyriakopoulos and pre-deceased by siblings, Haralambos, Demetra, Maria, Theodoros and Anna. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, April 4, 2019, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, IL 60625 for Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations may be gratefully made in his name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church or the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019