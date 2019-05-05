Nina Ann (nee: Gastel) Galitz, 75, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 31, 1943, in Lamar, Missouri to Gene and Dorothy (nee: Andrews) Gastel, the second of six children, and raised on the family century farm. She graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a Bachelor's of Science in elementary education and taught 3 years in Fountain Valley School District located in Los Angeles, CA and lived on Balboa Island and spent summers in New York City. Nina retired from American Airlines after 49 years as a flight attendent, including international flying for 35 plus years. She was a mother of 2 and friend to all who knew her. Nina met the love of her life Jeff Galitz during the fall of 1968 and married in Chicago in June 1969. He continues to live in their home in Grayslake. Nina is survived by her husband, Jeff Galitz, their daughter Tracey Galitz of Kenosha, WI, and son Brent Galitz of Ingleside. She is survived by her siblings Dave, John, and Bob Gastel and Mary Gastel-Passmore. Her sister Ruth (nee: Gastel) Nowlin preceded her in death in April 2001. A celebration of her amazing and wonderful life will be held at Community Christian Church 1970 Riverwoods Rd. Lincolnshire, IL on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nina's name to Salute, Inc. (www.saluteinc.org or 18 N. Bothwell St., Palatine, IL 60067) All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary