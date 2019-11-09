Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Nina Barbara Koloms Obituary
Nina Barbara Koloms, nee Schwartz, age 85, of Highland Park, beloved wife and best friend for 63 years of Harvey Koloms; loving mother of Dr. Debra Koloms, Jon (Leslie) Koloms, and Liz (Tony) Goldner; adored grandma of Alysa and Brandon (Orli) Koloms, Rachel Koloms, Kim (Scott Wener) Koloms, Katie and Olivia Goldner; proud great grandmother of Oren; devoted daughter of the late Henord and the late Estelle Schwartz; sister of Nathan (late Lydia) Schwartz-Salant; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Sunday 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
