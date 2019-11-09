|
Nina Barbara Koloms, nee Schwartz, age 85, of Highland Park, beloved wife and best friend for 63 years of Harvey Koloms; loving mother of Dr. Debra Koloms, Jon (Leslie) Koloms, and Liz (Tony) Goldner; adored grandma of Alysa and Brandon (Orli) Koloms, Rachel Koloms, Kim (Scott Wener) Koloms, Katie and Olivia Goldner; proud great grandmother of Oren; devoted daughter of the late Henord and the late Estelle Schwartz; sister of Nathan (late Lydia) Schwartz-Salant; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Sunday 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019