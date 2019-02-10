|
|
Nina L. Crudell, 94, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. Loving Wife to the late Rocco A. Crudell; She is survived by her son & his spouse, Wayne & Terri Crudell; Grandchildren Christina & Freddy Bracero, Kelly Crudell, and Michelle Crudell; Great Granddaughter Jasmine Bracero; Siblings RC Williams, Katherine Warren, and Stanley Williams. Visitation Monday Feb. 11, from 3-8 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst, IL. Funeral Tuesday Feb. 12, 9:15 am from the funeral home to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church for 10:00 am Mass. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ,300 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606 would be appreciated. For info, (630) 834-1133 or www.pedersenryberg.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019